Live 5 News to launch ‘virtual classroom’ Tuesday on Facebook Live

By Patrick Phillips | March 24, 2020 at 11:26 AM EDT - Updated March 24 at 11:29 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As parents struggle to find ways to help keep children engaged during the school closure, Live 5 News will provide a virtual option.

"Live 5 Classroom" will cover topics like weather and the job of journalists. It will also feature anchors reading to students.

You can find it every Tuesday and Thursday at 2 p.m. on the Live 5 News Facebook page.

It begins Tuesday afternoon with our Ann McGill hosting a studio tour to show children what it takes to put our news on the air.

