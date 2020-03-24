Live 5 News to launch ‘virtual classroom’ Tuesday on Facebook Live

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As parents struggle to find ways to help keep children engaged during the school closure, Live 5 News will provide a virtual option.
"Live 5 Classroom" will cover topics like weather and the job of journalists. It will also feature anchors reading to students.
You can find it every Tuesday and Thursday at 2 p.m. on the Live 5 News Facebook page.
It begins Tuesday afternoon with our Ann McGill hosting a studio tour to show children what it takes to put our news on the air.
