Masses in Diocese of Charleston suspended until further notice

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Bishop Robert E. Guglielmone and his leadership team have decided to suspend all Masses in the Diocese of Charleston until further notice.
According to church officials, the diocese will continue to livestream its Masses, including those during Holy Week and on Easter Sunday.
“COVID19 is a serious virus that continues to spread across our state,” said Bishop Guglielmone. “By continuing our efforts to bring the faith into people’s homes, we can safeguard everyone’s health while giving members of our flock the opportunity to participate in Mass and other devotions.”
The Diocese of Charleston will livestream Holy Week and Easter Sunday Masses from the Chapel of the Holy Family in Charleston on its YouTube Channel (youtube.com/DioceseChas) and Facebook page (facebook.com/DioceseChas) during the following days and times:
- Palm Sunday, April 5 - Mass in English at 11:00 a.m. Mass in Spanish at 12:30 p.m.
- Monday, April 6 - Mass at 8:30 a.m.
- Tuesday, April 7 - Chrism Mass at 11:00 a.m.
- Wednesday, April 8 - Mass at 8:30 a.m.
- Holy Thursday, April 9 - Liturgy of the Lord’s Supper at 8:00 p.m.
- Good Friday, April 10 - Liturgy at 3:00 p.m.
- Easter Vigil, April 11 - Mass at 8:00 p.m.
- Easter Sunday, April 12 - Mass in English at 11:00 a.m. Mass in Spanish at 12:30 p.m.
“Bishop Guglielmone asks people of all faith traditions to join together in prayer for an end to this virus,” officials with the Diocese of Charleston said.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.