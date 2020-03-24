Mt. Pleasant Police to move reading patrol online

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police plan to continue their program to read to children, but because of the novel coronavirus, they’re going virtual.
Police Inspector Chris Rosier said Police Chief Carl Ritchie and school resource officers will be reading books to children on Facebook Live at 10:30 a.m. Friday.
“We will start broadcasting our first book at 10:30 a.m. from our headquarters,” Rosier said. "This will allow us to reach all children and not just the ones in Mount Pleasant."
Police say the department will find new ways to interact with the community and children as they continue to fight the spread of COVID-19.
The agency said it was forced to cancel its planned event to read to children at Barnes and Noble last weekend because of safety concerns about COVID-19.
