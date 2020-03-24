South Carolina National Guard transporting supplies to support coronavirus response efforts

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina National Guard is transporting supplies to support COVID-19 response efforts in the state.
U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with the 59th Troop Command, South Carolina National Guard, and U.S. Air National Guard Airmen with the 169th Logistics Readiness Squadron, South Carolina National Guard, loaded personal protective equipment and other supplies March 20th to be distributed to the 46 counties.
The supplies are to support the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The National Guard is ready to support the counties, local and state agencies, and first responders with requested resources for as long as needed in support of COVID-19 response efforts in the state.
