Spoleto Festival USA announces cancellation of 2020 season

For the first time in the Festival’s history, General Director Nigel Redden announced the unprecedented cancellation. “2020 promised to be an exceptional year for Spoleto Festival USA,” he said. “Omar, the new opera by Rhiannon Giddens with co-composer Michael Abels, was set to open our celebration of the 350th anniversary of Charleston’s founding by remembering an African scholar who was sold here in 1807 and penned his autobiography in 1831. Bank of America Chamber Music’s composer-in-residence Jessica Meyer was creating a world premiere for the Dock Street Theatre stage, while artists from South Africa, New Orleans, and beyond were set to arrive for concerts in the Wells Fargo Jazz series. Ticket sales had already broken records. But to continue plans in the face of COVID-19 would be irresponsible to our artists, audience members, volunteers, and staff, and to Charleston itself. We will be ready to celebrate the arts and Charleston again in 2021 when we all hope our world returns to normal.”