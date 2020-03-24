Teachers adjusting workflow for online learning

Those with the Learning Services Division are working with the Operations Division (Information Technology Department) to ensure as many students as possible have devices and access to the internet as that provides the most efficient way to provide meaningful instruction remotely. Several schools are distributing devices this week. IT technicians are now going out (started today) into the community to replace broken CCSD-issued devices for students and staff, and parents/students have a number they can call for technology concerns (as it relates to their course work) - (843) 849-3400.2) Particularly for K-8, the Learning Services Division is reviewing the curriculum for ELA and Math in each grade level to target the key standards that would have been covered in this final quarter at each grade level.