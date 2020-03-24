Three more patients test positive for COVID-19 at Roper St. Francis Healthcare

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Three more patients have tested positive for COVID-19 at Roper St. Francis Healthcare.
On Monday afternoon, hospital officials said they now have a total of 13 patients who have tested positive for the virus.
Of the 13 patients, 10 were asked to self-quarantine at home. Two were admitted to hospital and are in isolation.
One of the patients died which the hospital reported on Saturday.
According to Roper, the patient died from complications associated with COVID-19 and had significant previous medical conditions.
