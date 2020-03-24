Tips on ways to effectively sanitize your homes amid the coronavirus pandemic

No matter where you purchase cleaning supplies, Freeman says, “It needs to be a hospital-grade disinfectant. That way, you are ensured that the quality of product is there and it is going to kill just about everything there is to kill that’s not good for us as humans. A lot of people want to get bleach and think that bleach is going to kill it but bleach does so much harm to not only people, but to the surfaces that it touches.”