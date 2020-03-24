Water service expected to be restored by 3 p.m. for Goose Creek neighborhood

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Water System shut off water service in a Goose Creek neighborhood Tuesday morning to make emergency repairs.
Crews are working to get water turned back on by 3 p.m., according to a post on the agency's Twitter feed.
The shutdown was expected to affect homes on Chownings Lane, Commons Way, York Place, Kings Court and Church Place, the tweet stated.
Water will remain safe to drink when the water service is restored, the agency said.
