City of Charleston passes ordinance directing people to stay at home except for necessary trips

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston has passed an ordinance directing residents to stay at home for two weeks except for necessary trips to the grocery store and other essential activities.
City councilmembers voted on the ordinance Tuesday night.
The “stay at home” ordinance also requires the closing of “non-essential businesses."
The list of essential services can be found at the end of this story.
According to the ordinance, people who go out must do so for the purpose of working at or conducting business with essential services.
The ordinance is set to go into effect on Thursday at 12:01 a.m.
“This action would last for a period of 14 days, and would be taken under the city’s broad emergency authority to protect public health and safety during times of emergency,” Mayor John Tecklenburg said.
Earlier in the day, Tecklenburg ordered the temporary closure of all city parks and playgrounds in addition to city government buildings, but pledged all essential city services will continue.
Below is a list of essential services in the City of Charleston.
