College of Charleston employee tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A College of Charleston employee has tested positive for COVID-19, according to school officials.
College officials say they were made aware of the positive case on Tuesday.
“University officials have taken appropriate measures to ensure the health and safety of the campus community," College of Charleston officials said in a statement."The College and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will continue to investigate this case as necessary.”
In addition, college officials say they have also learned of other potential unconfirmed cases among members of the campus community and continues to investigate if and/or when any of these individuals were last on campus.
“Appropriate actions will be taken as soon as more information becomes available,” CofC officials said.
