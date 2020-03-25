Deputies ask for help to find truck believed to be involved in deadly hit and run

MEGGETT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance footage of a pickup truck they think may be involved in a fatal hit and run in Meggett.
The incident happened Friday at approximately 9:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of Highway 165, according to Capt. Roger Antonio.
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office said 30-year-old Matthew Baer from Meggett died in the incident.
Deputies say vehicle parts were scattered nearby, but no vehicle or driver was on scene.
The truck is possibly a 2005 to 2015 GMC Sierra Quad Cab, may have front-end damage to the hood or bumper and may be missing a front grill.
The truck appears to have blue show lights in the wheel wells, sidestep and undercarriage, Antonio said.
Anyone with information on the truck is asked to call the sheriff's office at 843-202-1700 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
If you see the vehicle, please call 843-743-7200 immediately.
