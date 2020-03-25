FACT OR FICTION: Can mosquitoes spread COVID-19?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Warm weather in the Lowcountry goes hand-in-hand with mosquitoes.
The pesky insects are known for transmitting disease such as Zika and West Nile Virus.
But what about coronaviruses like COVID-19?
"We've not seen any data that links transmission of coronaviruses via an entity like mosquitoes. That's not to say that we won't," said Trident Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lee Biggs.
The American Mosquito Control Association says for a virus to pass through mosquitoes or ticks to people, the virus must be able to replicate inside the mosquito or tick.
Thankfully the CDC and WHO have no evidence that's happening with COVID-19.
Dr. Lee Biggs said, "We don't have any data that tells us the seasonal flu is also potentiated by mosquitoes even though flu season extends into when we'd see more mosquito situations."
In this press release about the importance of protecting the public, AMCA also points out that people who are already sick from mosquito-borne viruses have weakened immunities, which could make it much worse if they caught COVID-19.
So, the group says, mosquito prevention and control in your own yard is even more critical than ever.
