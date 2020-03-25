Five people arrested in connection to Hanahan shooting that injured four

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have arrested five people in connection to a shooting in Hanahan that injured four people.
The Hanahan Police Department arrested Blake Ryan Nicholson of Goose Creek, Willie Nahz Young of Goose Creek, James Dale Howell of Goose Creek and Andrew Miley of Moncks Corner.
Those suspects were locked up at the Berkeley County Detention Center.
A 16-year-old was also charged by officers.
The shooting happened on March 23 on Edinburgh Drive where four people were wounded.
Police say the investigation is continuing and more arrests are expected.
“We want to stress to our community that this was an isolated incident and where this happened, is a very safe place to live,” Hanahan police said in a statement.
Nicholson has been charged with Possession w/ the Intent to Distribute Marijuana.
Young has been charged with Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime.
Howell has been charged with Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime.
Miley has been charged with Accessory Before the Fact of Attempted Murder.
The 16-year-old juvenile was charged with Accessory After the Fact to a Felony, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Possession w/ the Intent to Distribute Marijuana.
