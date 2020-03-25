Folly Beach restricting access to the island

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - Folly Beach is now restricting access to the island 24 hours a day.
City leaders cut off access to anyone except residents and property owners only last Friday.
If you live or own property on the island, you need two forms of identification to get onto the island.
Passes are available at City Hall for any caretakers or family members who need access.
The city’s administrator says the new restrictions will be in place for the foreseeable future.
