Former pastor, musician with COVID-19 dies in Concord, N.C. hospital

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A man from Gretna, Virginia died in a local hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19 while travelling with his wife.
Landon Spradlin, 66, was on his way back to Virginia following a trip to New Orleans with his wife, Jean, when he began feeling ill, according to the Register & Bee. On March 17, the paper reports, Spradlin’s condition got worse.
“The very real facts of the coronavirus, we all know it’s scary, we all know it’s real, we all know it can kill people," said Spradlin’s daughter Judah Strickland, "but my dad loved Jesus and he spent his whole life telling people about Jesus and that’s what important to me.”
Jean Spradlin told the Register & Bee that her husband could barely breathe, so she took him to a hospital in Concord. The next day, his test came back positive for coronavirus.
According to the family, Landon Spradlin died at the hospital around 4 a.m. Wednesday.
Jean Spradlin tested negative, but has been in isolation. Her daughter told the Register & Bee that her mother has double pneumonia.
“We are heart-broken,” Jesse Spradlin wrote in a message to the Register & Bee.
“We know where he is, and the Bible says there is a peace that passes all understanding. I have peace. My heart is broken, my mother’s heart is broken, my sisters and my brother, their hearts are broken, but no matter what, God is still God and God is still on the throne," Strickland added.
Landon Spradlin, according to the paper, was “an accomplished blues musician who pastored several different churches over the years.”
Spradlin was inducted in the Virginia Blues Hall of Fame as an Ambassador.
