Harris Teeter installing plexiglass at registers and pharmacies to combat coronavirus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Harris Teeter will start installing plexiglass company-wide at their registers, customer service desks and pharmacies to combat the spread of COVID-19, the grocery confirmed to WBTV News on Wednesday.
Installations will begin this weekend and the company expect to conclude within the next two weeks, according to a Harris Teeter spokesperson.
Harris Teeter was co-founded in 1960 by North Carolina grocers W.T. Harris and Willis Teeter. Harris Teeter operates over 230 stores and 14 fuel centers in seven states and the District of Columbia.
In addition to its retail stores, Harris Teeter also owns grocery, frozen food, and perishable distribution centers in Greensboro, NC and Indian Trail, NC, as well as a dairy in High Point, NC.
Harris Teeter is headquartered in Matthews, NC and has approximately 30,000 associates, according to the company’s website.
Publix announced similar action Wednesday.
The grocery store chain said plexiglass will be installed at cash registers, customer service desks and pharmacies in all of their stores starting this weekend as well. Publix expects every store to have plexiglass installed within the next two weeks.
The move comes after Monday, when the company announced an associate working at a store in Cumming, Georgia tested positive for coronavirus.
The store underwent a deep clean and the Georgia Department of Health determined that customers were considered low risk of exposure and products sold do not pose any risk to customers.
