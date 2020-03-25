Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Quarterback Trevor Lawrence and his girlfriend have been given the green light by the NCAA to resume their fundraising efforts for coronavirus victims after Clemson's compliance office told the quarterback to shut it down. School spokesman Ross Taylor says that the governing body told Clemson that Lawrence and other scholarship athletes could raise funds going forward. Lawrence and Marissa Mowry, a soccer player at Anderson University, had set up a gofundme.com page accepting donations for “Covid-19 Family Relief and Support.” The page was deactivated Monday afternoon. But the NCAA told Clemson on Tuesday Lawrence could continue his efforts.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Cam Newton era is over in Carolina, as the Panthers released the quarterback after nine seasons. The move became a formality after the Panthers made it clear last week they were moving on from Newton, giving him permission to seek a trade before agreeing to a three-year, $63 million contract with free agent quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR has ordered staff pay cuts across its entire company until the stock car series returns to racing. The Associated Press obtained a memo NASCAR President Steve Phelps sent to employees informing them of the cuts. The memo says NASCAR executives will see a 25% reduction in salary, while all other employees will have their salary reduced by 20%. Budget expenses have also been frozen amid the coronavirus pandemic. NASCAR is currently suspended until May 9, a span costing the series seven of its elite Cup Series races.
YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Many golf courses around the country have remained open during the coronavirus pandemic. The hope is that golf can provide an outlet for the stir crazy and a dose of normalcy. The question is whether recreational golf can be made safe enough under the circumstances. Courses have barred touching the flagsticks and even turned the hole cups upside down so golfers don't need reach in to retrieve the ball.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says free agent wide receiver Robby Anderson has agreed to terms on a two-year contract worth $20 million with the Carolina Panthers. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hasn't announced the move because he hasn't taken a physical. The 26-year-old Anderson becomes the fourth former Temple player to rejoin Panthers coach Matt Rhule, who once coached the Owls.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes have agreed to entry-level contracts with brothers David and Jason Cotton. The team announced deals Tuesday with the forwards who closed college careers this season. The 22-year-old David Cotton was a sixth-round selection of the Hurricanes in 2015. He went on to play four years at Boston College. He received a two-year deal along with a signing bonus of $185,000. The 25-year-old Jason Cotton received a one-year deal with a $25,000 signing bonus. He played three seasons at Sacred Heart.