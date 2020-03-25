Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA
Albany hospital fills as Georgia infections near 1,100
ATLANTA (AP) — The number of confirmed virus infections in Georgia has pushed to nearly 1,100, with deaths rising to 38. Officials in southwest Georgia's largest city warned Tuesday that they're out of intensive care space for patients with the COVID-19 respiratory illness. The number of positive results statewide are up 37% since Monday evening, with southwest Georgia's Dougherty County still reporting the highest per capita numbers. Infections there rose to 101. The state's cities are being urged to impose more restrictions to slow the spread of the virus. The Georgia Municipal Association advises the state's 538 cities to order overnight curfews and close gyms, movie theaters and other businesses.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-GEORGIA ELECTION
Georgia to mail absentee ballot applications to all voters
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia election officials will mail a form that can be used to request an absentee ballot to all 6.9 million registered voters in the state. The decision was announced Tuesday by Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. The state's March 24 presidential primaries were postponed to May 19 because of the new coronavirus. Raffensperger is encouraging as many voters as possible to vote by mail, as the virus continues to spread in the state. Voters in Georgia can vote absentee by mail without needing to give an excuse. The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Georgia pushed past 1,000 on Tuesday.
SEVERE WEATHER-SOUTH
Possible twister: Damage reports at Mississippi-Alabama line
FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — A suspected tornado heavily damaged a store in northern Mississippi and other structures along the line with Alabama as a severe storm system crossed the Deep South. Preliminary damage reports from the National Weather Service showed the apparent tornado touched down Tuesday evening near the Mississippi town of Tishomingo. Tishomingo Police Chief Mike Kemp told broadcast outlet WTVA that some minor injuries were reported and that a dollar store in the community received major damage. Severe weather watches were posted for other parts of the South, including parts of Tennessee and Georgia.
POSTAL WORKER ACCIDENT
Georgia postal worker accused of hitting woman with truck
WOODSTOCK, Ga. (AP) — A U.S. postal worker was in custody Tuesday and accused of running over a woman in Georgia with her mail truck and lying about it. In a news release, the Cherokee Sheriff's Office says 38-year-old Jaynie Underwood, of Acworth, was arrested on charges of improper backing, failure to exercise due care and giving false statements to authorities about the incident which happened March 18. Bond was set at $3,452. It was unknown if she is represented by an attorney. Authorities say Underwood was backing up her truck and hit 60-year-old Barbara Daniels who was taking a walk. Underwood told investigators she didn't hit Daniels, but neighborhood surveillance cameras show different.
POLICE SHOOTOUT
Suspect in custody after shootout with Clayton County police
JONESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect has been taken into custody after a shootout with Georgia police. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports a Clayton County police officer arrived at an apartment complex early Tuesday morning in Jonesboro to respond to a report of a person with a gun. Authorities say the two exchanged gunfire and the suspect then ran away. Pursuing officers were able to take the suspect into custody. Police say the suspect was not injured and the officer does not have any life-threatening injuries. It was not immediately clear if the officer was hit by the gunfire.
MISSING MAN-DEATH
Warrant: Man charged in death of missing Georgia man
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Authorities in Georgia say a man has been charged in the death of a missing man. Ronald Harris Jr. was charged with murder in the death of John Scott Devore, news outlets reported. Harris was initially arrested Thursday, along with Margaret Harris, and the pair was charged with burglarizing Devore's house. Devore was last seen on March 12 wearing a blonde wig and a white dress. An arrest warrant from Richmond County deputies said Harris strangled Devore and later dumped his body in a dumpster. Authorities searched the county landfill but as of Monday, Devore's body has not been found. It's unclear whether Harris has an attorney.
SHOOTOUT DURING CHASE-OFFICER
DA: Deputy justified in shooting armed man during chase
MACON, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia district attorney says a deputy was justified in shooting and wounding an armed suspect. Bibb County District Attorney David Cooke said Monday that Deputy Jeremiah Moneypenny was justified when he shot Benjamin Curtis Bivins on March 1. Bivins was released from the hospital and faces several charges. Cooke says Moneypenny saw Bivins fire two shots at a man and told Bivins to put his weapon down. Bivins didn't comply and fled. Cooke said during the chase, Bivins turned to look at the deputy while still holding the gun, so Moneypenny fired at Bivins and the two exchanged gunfire.
ATM EXPLOSIONS
Men accused of creating explosions to rob ATMs in 2 states
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say two men are facing federal charges in Florida for using small explosions to rob ATMs in the Tampa Bay area. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Tampa has charged 33-year-old Mawdo Sallah and 34-year-old Kirk Johnson with conspiring to commit arson. They each face up to 20 years in prison. A criminal complaint says Sallah and Johnson took nearly $70,000 from several Florida ATMs between November and January and vandalized others without taking any cash. Investigators believe the men injected some type of flammable fuel into the machines. Prosecutors say the men were arrested Sunday after setting off an explosion at an ATM in Georgia.