Lowcountry school districts offering tech help to students, teachers

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County School District, Charleston County School District, and Dorchester School District 2 are all offering technical help for students and staff working from home.
Governor Henry McMaster has ordered all of the state’s schools to remain closed through April, so school districts are aware that having working technology is vital.
In Charleston County, technicians from the school district’s Information Technology Department are traveling every weekday to replace student and staff’s broken CCSD-issued devices. For those who just need technical support, they’re asked to call the help desk at (843) 849-3400.
The following scheduled dates, times, and locations for the IT technicians are listed below. These could change in the weeks to come.
District 1
St. James-Santee Elementary-Middle School: Tuesday and Wednesday from 1:30 p.m. to 2:10 p.m.
District 2
Charles Pinckney Elementary School: Tuesday and Wednesday from 12:10 p.m. to 12:55 p.m.
Laing Middle School: Tuesday and Wednesday from 11:10 a.m. to 11:55 a.m.
District 3
Camp Road Middle School: Monday through Friday from 2:15 to 3:00 p.m. (except Tuesdays which will be 2:10 p.m. to 2:55 p.m.)
District 4
A.C. Corcoran Elementary School: Monday, Thursday, and Friday from 1:15 p.m. to 1:55 p.m.
Jerry Zucker Middle School: Monday from 11:10 to 11:55 a.m. and Thursday and Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.
North Charleston Creative Arts Elementary School: Monday, Thursday, and Friday from 2:15 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Northwoods Middle School: Thursday and Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.
R.B. Stall High School: Monday from 12:05 p.m. to 12:50 p.m. and Thursday and Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.
District 9
Haut Gap Middle School: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 1:25 p.m. to 2:05 p.m., Tuesday from 1:10 p.m. to 1:55 p.m., and Thursday from 1:20 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
District 10
C.E. Williams Middle School: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 12:25 p.m. to 1:05 p.m. and Tuesday from 12:10 p.m. to 12:55 p.m.
Drayton Hall Elementary School: Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.
Springfield Elementary School/Montessori Community School (same campus): Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. and Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.
District 20
Simmons-Pinckney Middle School: Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.
District 23
E.B. Ellington Elementary School: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11:20 a.m. to 12:05 p.m., Tuesday from 11:10 a.m. to 11:55 a.m., and Thursday from 12:10 p.m. to 12:55 p.m.
BCSD’s technology staff has opened a help chat for students every weekday: Monday through Thursday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. To access the chat, the district has provided this “how-to.”
If a student doesn’t have internet at home, parents are asked to contact the child’s teacher or school principal. They’ll be be able to provide the internet resources available right now.
As for damaged devices, students and parents are asked to email elearning@bcsdschools.net. In the email the followin must be included: name, email address, the issue with the device, and the closest feeding location to the parent or student.
“You will need to take the device to the nearest feeding site on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m,” the school district’s website stated. “A technology tech will be at each feeding sites to switch out the equipment. Equipment will only be available if you have emailed elearning@bcsdschools.net.”
“Currently, we do not provide technology devices to students,” DD2 spokesperson Pat Raynor said. She added that that program will begin next school year.
Teachers are available though by email and phone to assist parents and students with access to online programs.
“Each school’s site Instructional Technology staff is available to assist teachers with any issues that might occur with their devices when necessary,” Raynor said. “All staff continue to have the same level of technology support using our technology vendor Cantey Technologies. Support is available remotely via phone and email as usual.”
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.