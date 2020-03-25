Lowcountry Strong: Tricounty Family Ministries giving out groceries to neighbors in need

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dozens of people lined up at Tricounty Family Ministries in North Charleston Tuesday morning to get as many groceries as they could carry.
The organization is known for helping neighbors in need by giving out food and clothing. They also have several service like job training, counseling, legal advise and a health ministry.
People in line Tuesday were grateful for food to get them through a quarantine. Many of them said they were recently laid off when their business closed because of the coronavirus.
Volunteers were happy to help give out the groceries, but the day was also marked with some sadness.
“We are doing the last of our grocery deliveries for now," executive director Kara Stewart said. “We’re having to halt our services because of the virus to keep people safe...most of our staff are retired folks. When the virus hit I had to protect my staff and had to send them home so they could be away from the spread of the virus.”
She gathered up some younger volunteers and on Tuesday, Tricounty Family Ministries gave out toiletries, food and some homemade peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.
'It’s a great way to see how all our community is pulling together to help our neighbors," Stewart added. “We need to take a pause and reduce our services so we can protect all our volunteers, staff and community.”
In the meantime, the organization is asking for donations. You can read about Tricounty Family Ministries and donate by clicking here.
“What we recognize is as soon as the shutdown is lifted, we will have a flood of clients and new clients," Stewart said. She is also asking for prayers for the organization and the neighbors they serve.
“We always ask for people’s prayers, that we would be able to have the vision for what God is calling us to do in this neighborhood. That we might be a ray of hope,” she added.
