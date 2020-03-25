More than 8,000 cases of COVID-19 in SC by May, according to state health officials

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - State health officials have projected that there will be more than 8,000 cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina by May.
Those projections were revealed by officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental control during their latest update Wednesday afternoon when they announced they were investigating 82 additional cases of the virus.
“This data projects 2,657 cumulative cases by April 2 and 8,053 cases by May 2, however, projected data is estimated and may change significantly due to various factors,” DHEC officials said.
In addition to the new projections, DHEC will now be reporting on positive cases by age group, gender, race and hospitalization at the time of illness.
That information is expected to be updated on a weekly basis, according to state health officials.
According to DHEC, as of Wednesday night, there have been a total of 2,727 tests with 2,303 testing negative and 424 patients testing positive.
“As the number of cases in the state significantly increases, the method for controlling the disease spread changes from in-depth investigations of every individual case to community strategies,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician consultant. “Residents should not expect individual notification that they were exposed to a case, rather everyone should practice social distancing, stay home and stay away from other people if they’re sick, and wash their hands frequently with soap and water.”
