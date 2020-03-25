MUSC to open drop-off location for supply donations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - MUSC Health has been receiving numerous contacts from businesses, community organizations, and individuals who want to help provide necessary and in-demand health care supplies.
Because of the support, the medical university is set to open a drop-off supply donations location Wednesday afternoon at 1 p.m.
The following items are in high demand and donations are appreciated.
General supplies:
- N95 masks
- Surgical masks
- Protective eyewear
- Face guards and face shields
- Hand sanitizer
- Industrial cleaning wipes
- Thermometers (all kinds)
Pharmacy needs:
- Hydroxychloroquine
- Azithromycin
- Ethanol
- 200-proof USP-grade alcohol
Donations may be dropped off at 4295 Arco Ln. in North Charleston, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
MUSC employees may drop off donations on the 8th floor of the Main Hospital extension, formerly the Children’s NICU space.
Any donations collection sites must be discussed, vetted and agreed to with a hospital supply chain team member before being disclosed.
Individual MUSC or MUSC Health team members are not able to declare sites for drop-off without permission from supply chain, public safety and hospital security leaders.
MUSC officials say that while their providers are not currently using hand-sewn masks, they are accepting these donations. The appropriate use of these cloth masks will be evaluated by infection control and infectious disease experts. If hand-sewn masks become necessary, they will be sanitized and sterilized before entering circulation.
MUSC officials say one of the best ways to connect with MUSC or MUSC Health to make a donation is by visiting the MUSC giving website.
If you would like to make a gift by phone or have a more detailed or specific gift concept to discuss, please call 843-792-2678.
