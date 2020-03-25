State health officials investigating 82 new cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - State health officials announced on Wednesday afternoon that they are investigating 82 new cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina.
Those new cases include 16 in Charleston County, 1 in Berkeley County and 1 in Dorchester County.
Wednesday’s new cases brings the total number statewide to 424 cases in 39 counties, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
The department also released projections of new cases of the virus on their COVID-19 webpage.
DHEC reports that this data projects 2,657 cumulative cases by April 2 and 8,053 cases by May 2, however, projected data is estimated and may change significantly due to various factors.
The new data also includes reporting positive cases by age group, gender, race and hospitalization at the time of illness.
This information is expected to be updated on a weekly basis.
The new positive cases reported on Wednesday, March 25 are as follows:
- Abbeville County: 2 cases
- Anderson County: 3 cases
- Beaufort County: 4 cases
- Berkeley County: 1 case
- Charleston County: 16 cases
- Chesterfield County: 2 cases
- Dorchester County: 1 case
- Fairfield County: 1 case
- Greenville County: 11 cases
- Horry County: 1 case
- Kershaw County: 5 cases
- Marion County: 1 case
- Orangeburg County: 1 case
- Pickens County: 5 cases
- Richland County: 14 cases
- Spartanburg County: 5 cases
- Sumter County: 2 cases
- Union County: 1 case
- Williamsburg County: 1 case
- York County: 7 cases
“As the number of cases in the state significantly increases, the method for controlling the disease spread changes from in-depth investigations of every individual case to community strategies,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician consultant. “Residents should not expect individual notification that they were exposed to a case, rather everyone should practice social distancing, stay home and stay away from other people if they’re sick, and wash their hands frequently with soap and water.”
Individuals with signs of illness should stay at home and not attend public gatherings.
South Carolinians are encouraged to monitor for symptoms, practice social distancing, avoid touching frequently touched items, and regularly wash their hands, especially after being in a public place.
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
“Two previously reported cases, one in Lexington County and one in Lancaster County, have been subtracted from the total case count as those individuals were determined, through further investigation, to reside out of state,” state health officials said."DHEC reports positive cases based on an individual’s county of residence."
