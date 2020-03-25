Summerville mayor says no plans for town to shut down, asking residents to be safe

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Mayor Ricky Waring said the town has no plans to shut down following the City of Charleston’s plan to move forward with a “stay at home” order.
“Yesterday, some of y’all heard what the City of Charleston did as far as a shut down with the city,” Waring said during a Facebook video posted on Wednesday."At this time, the town is not planning on doing that."
The mayor said the town is abiding by what the governor has been urging, namely to stay in groups of less than three people and social distancing.
Waring said if the governor orders any stricter guidelines for the state, the town will of course follow.
According to the latest data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, there have been a total of 4 positive cases in Dorchester County.
“We’re very luck in Summerville. We’re very luck in Dorchester County. Our numbers are real low in Dorchester County," Waring said. “The only thing that we can do to keep it that way is to do what the governor and I are saying and that’s to stay in very small groups.”
He also wanted to make sure that citizens knew that City Hall is operating with a skeleton staff who are working from home.
The mayor also urged citizens to support local business like restaurants who are using take-out.
