Two juveniles struck by gunfire after shooting at N. Charleston home

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say two juveniles were struck by gunfire after someone shot into a North Charleston home.
It happened on Tuesday night at a home on Pine Ridge Circle.
When officers got to the home they found the front glass window shattered with several bullet holes as well as multiple bullet casings on the front porch.
A male juvenile approached the responding officer and said he had been shot in the arm.
The second victim was an 18-year-old girl who was on the ground and suffering from a gunshot wound to her lower leg to which the officer put pressure on to stop the bleeding.
A juvenile witness said they were all inside of the home playing video games in the living room when shots were fired into the home.
He said he dropped to the floor and remained there until it was safe.
Another juvenile said he was playing video games, and when multiple shots come into the home, he saw both of the victims collapse.
Police are continuing the investigation.
