Beautiful, sunny early Spring day before record heat settles into the Lowcountry!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure is moving in and sunny weather is here to stay for the foreseeable future. Cooler temperatures are expected today before a quick warm up tomorrow. Highs today will be in the low to mid 70s with a mostly sunny sky. Temperatures will climb into the mid 80s tomorrow with record highs possible Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The record high for Friday is 85 degrees. The weather should stay dry through early next week.