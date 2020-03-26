Charleston’s ‘Stay at Home’ city ordinance takes effect

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston’s “Stay at Home” ordinance is in full effect as of just past midnight Thursday morning and it will stay in place for at least two weeks.
So you many notice the streets are much quieter and all restaurants will be take out only. This is all required by law, but it is also because the community is doing their part, as they were even before this ordinance was put into place.
City and law enforcement officials say this ordinance is more about doing your part to keep our community safe and less about physical city lines.
For these next two weeks, only essential businesses will remain open, and only essential travel is allowed. Essentials businesses include places like the grocery store, the pharmacy, and take-out food.
What this ordinance is explicitly calling non-essential is dining out, shopping (other than for groceries), movie theaters, music venues and schools.
When it come enforcing this ordinance, the Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds says this is more about education and awareness. This is not a lockdown, and there will be no roads blocked.
Officials say the more people adhere to the ordinance, the faster things will be able to get back to normal. Violating the ordinance, or gathering in groups larger than three, requires law enforcement officers to put themselves at unnecessary risk as well.
Over the next couple weeks, city and law enforcement officials will decide if the “Stay at Home” ordinance will need stay in effect longer.
If you do have questions about whether your business is essential or non-essential you can call this number you can call the City’s Citizen Service Desk at 843-724-7311.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.