Clemson University reports its first COVID-19 case

CLEMSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Clemson officials confirmed Thursday one person associated with the university tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
The college has not provided further details on how the person is associated with the university.
Meanwhile, online instruction has been implemented through the remainder of the semester.
School official say no programs, events or activities will be held through May 8.
Any students, faculty and staff returning from international travel must contact University health services at 864-656-2457 to undergo thorough medical screening.
Earlier this month, a person associated with Clemson was tested for the novel coronavirus but the results were negative. University officials did not identify that person but said it was not a student.
