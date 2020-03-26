College of Charleston says worker with COVID-19 wasn’t sick while on campus

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the College of Charleston say an employee who tested positive for COVID-19 wasn’t sick the last time the employee worked on the campus, and developed symptoms much later.
The college announced Tuesday night that an employee had tested positive for the virus.
On Wednesday night, officials released information into an investigation and said the employee posed no threat of infection to anyone at the college.
“Our investigation determined that this individual was last present on campus on March 9,” CofC officials said in a statement Wednesday night."At that time, this person was not ill. The person did not develop symptoms until much later."
College officials say the have consulted with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control and has determined that, given the course of the individual’s illness, this person posed no threat of infection while on campus.
“Going forward, the College has adopted the following guideline: Due to the rapidly evolving nature of the pandemic and the unique circumstances surrounding each case and its verification, the College will not be able to reliably report on all cases in those affiliated with the College,” CofC officials said."As such, the College does not intend to publicly announce each additional case unless it involves a DHEC-validated case in a member of the campus community who was on campus at a time or for a duration that would require the individual notification of affected persons."
