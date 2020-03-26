Deputies release surveillance pictures from purse theft

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are trying to identify a woman they say was caught on video in a purse theft.
The incident happened Monday at a Savannah Highway store, according to an incident report.
The store employee told deputies her purse was stolen from behind the counter while she was working. When the victim realized her purse was missing, she and the store's manager reviewed surveillance footage and saw a woman who appeared to be in her 50s walk behind the counter and take the purse, the report states.
Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-202-1700 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.