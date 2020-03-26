Edisto Beach’s short-term rental ban now underway

EDISTO BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - Out-of-towners looking to visit Edisto Beach during the COVID-19 outbreak are now out of luck.
The Colleton County town’s ban on new short-term rentals began at 10 a.m. on Thursday.
Private boat charters are also banned while public parks and playgrounds are closed. People who previously checked into their rentals are permitted to remain until their reservations conclude.
Edisto Beach, which is currently under a local state of emergency, has installed a checkpoint on the sole road that connects the community with the rest of the Lowcountry. Those who live, own property, or have an immediate family member in the municipality must provide identification in order to be allowed past the checkpoint, according to a statement issued on Thursday morning.
Edisto Island residents will be allowed to access Edisto Beach’s BI-LO supermarket and gas station, but must show proof of residency at the checkpoint. With the exception of BI-LO and the gas station, no customers will be allowed inside physical businesses and will be required to order take-out or delivery.
Employees of delivery services and essential businesses, along with licensed medical caretakers, will still be allowed to enter Edisto Beach.
Edisto Beach’s short-term rental ban is currently scheduled to expire on April 30, though the checkpoint will be in operation until further notice.
In neighboring Charleston County, similar measures have been enacted on Folly Beach, Isle of Palms, and Kiawah Island.
