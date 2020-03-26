Harris Teeter announces new shopping hours for seniors during COVID-19 pandemic

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - Harris Teeter announced it will expand its shopping hours for seniors amid the COVID-19 pandemic beginning Monday, March 30.
The grocer will offer two hours for senior shoppers, aged 60 and over, each Monday and Thursday from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. until further notice.
Harris Teeter also announced it will open its Pharmacies at 7 a.m. every Monday and Thursday and provide more access for seniors during these new shopping hours.
“The designated shopping hours will provide a genuine opportunity for senior shoppers to purchase what they need while practicing the CDC’s recommended social distancing guidelines,” said Danna Robinson, communication manager for Harris Teeter. “As the situation continues to evolve, we are listening to our associates and shoppers feedback and will modify our plans to best serve the needs of our communities.”
Harris Teeter is also designating ExpressLane Online Shopping pick-up times from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for seniors only every Thursday, according to a release by the company.
On Tuesday, Harris Teeter announced it will hire more than 5,000 workers in an effort to fulfill a growing retail and distribution center demand from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“During this unprecedented time, I am inspired by how our valued associates have risen to the challenge to be there for our shoppers and communities when they need us most,” Rod Antolock, president of Harris Teeter, said in a statement. “We are committed to helping our neighbors-in-need, including the many restaurant and food service industry employees that have been displaced from their jobs.”
The grocer will provide employees with health insurance options, a 401(k) plan, paid personal and vacation time, education assistance and support through its internal employee assistance fund.
Harris Teeter was co-founded in 1960 by North Carolina grocers W.T. Harris and Willis Teeter. Harris Teeter operates over 230 stores and 14 fuel centers in seven states and the District of Columbia.
Harris Teeter is headquartered in Matthews, NC and has approximately 30,000 associates, according to the company’s website.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.