Isle of Palms suspends check-ins for short-term rentals, extends restrictions

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - Starting on Thursday, people won’t be able to check into a hotel or a short-term rental on Isle of Palms.
On Wednesday, the Isle of Palms City Council voted to enact an emergency ordinance that prohibits new check-ins for hotels, short-term rentals, and other overnight accommodations.
The ordinance goes into effect on March 26 at 10:00 a.m. through April 30, 2020.
City council members went into executive session at the beginning of their emergency meeting to seek legal advice on the ordinance.
Originally, city leaders were thinking of only setting limitations for 14 days, then they received advice from a doctor at MUSC.
“I didn’t want any kind of limitations at first. I thought check points were enough, as did our council,” Isle of Palms Mayor Jim Carroll said. “Once we heard this doctor’s advice, 14 days were not enough and we are going to air on the side of safety.”
Carroll says they have received a lot of emails from residents that have urged the council to limit the amount of people that are coming onto the island.
He says the city staff has been doing an incredible job working on this unprecedented event.
City council also voted to extend restrictions for people who can enter the island, through April 30 as well.
“The purpose of that is to reduce the large social gatherings that would be a concern to spread COVID-19 because we did have a large volume of people on our beaches last week that were very close, and the beaches were just packed," IOP Police Chief Kevin Cornett said,
Public safety officials have set up a check-point.
Cornett says they have also been taking the necessary precautions to make sure officers are being safe.
