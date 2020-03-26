Law enforcement looking for missing Wilmington woman last seen in Hampstead

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Pender County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an 18-year-old Wilmington woman last seen over a week ago.
Officials say that Hannah Nicole Faith is believed to have been in the Hampstead area of Pender County on March 18. Her last contact with family was by telephone.
According to the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, Faith is believed to have been with 18-year-old Micah Me’Nace Howard.
Faith owns a 2005 Buick with Pennsylvania tag number LFE-8151.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 910-259-1212.
