Myrtle Beach orders hotels, rentals to stop accepting new reservations; most visitors asked to leave by Sunday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach City Council passed an ordinance at an emergency meeting Thursday that calls for hotels along the Grand Strand to stop taking new reservations for more than a month.
The meeting was called to address restrictions related to health and safety in light of the coronavirus emergency.
The emergency ordinance orders all accommodation businesses in the city of Myrtle Beach, including hotels, motels, Airbnb and campgrounds, to not accept new reservations prior to May 1, starting immediately. The time limit is subject to modification.
Existing reservations made for March 28 through April 30, 2020, would be canceled or rescheduled. Current reservations could not be extended, according to the order.
All those in the accommodations would have to vacate by 12 p.m. on Sunday, March 29. Those units consistently occupied since March 1, 2020, are exempt, with the stipulation being they not accept any new visitors.
WMBF News reached out to the Myrtle Beach Police Department and asked how officers would enforce the new ordinance and know if visitors have vacated by Sunday.
The department replied, “A variety of means will be used to educate our business community on the ordinance. We are focused on helping the effort to educate and are seeking voluntary compliance.”
Additionally, all amusements in Myrtle Beach would close by Friday, March 27, according to the emergency ordinance.
