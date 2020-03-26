New office building coming to downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Work could begin later this year on a new office building in downtown Charleston.
Developers from Charleston-based Middle Street Partners (MSP) are planning to bring a three-story building to 741 Meeting Street, a property located between Riker Street and Kinlock Court near the Charleston Habitat for Humanity ReStore.
The project will consist of 24,000 square feet of office space, according to Glenn Maddux of MSP.
The company will occupy 25 percent of the office space in the building.
In addition to offices, the building is also expected to include a 1,785 square foot cafe and 1,250 square feet of retail space. The names of the other tenants have not yet been disclosed.
The development plans were heard by the Charleston Board of Architectural Review last year. MSP recently applied to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) for environmental permits associated with the project.
A public notice from DHEC states that the site was previously home to Nayor's Auto Radiator Shop, Modine Piedmont Wholesale Distribution, Levinson's Electric Supply Company, residences, and most recently, OMNI Services, LLC. The existing structures on the premises will be torn down in order to make room for the project.
The DHEC notice also indicates that "the past use of the property may have caused environmental pollution on the property," adding that should significant contamination from previous owners be found, the developer will "will be required to take steps to protect human health and the environment."
Construction on the new building is expected to begin this summer.
