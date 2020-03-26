On NYC’s front lines, health workers worry they will be next

NEW YORK (AP) — One nurse died from coronavirus at a New York City hospital where staffers were so frustrated with dwindling supplies that they posed in scrub gowns made from garbage bags. An emergency room doctor believed he may have had the virus for days before he finally became too ill to come in. Another nurse says she is stricken by fear that the one mask she is issued each day won’t be enough to protect her from an unending tide of hacking, feverish patients.