Porter-Gaud alum Aaron Nesmith declares for the NBA Draft

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Porter-Gaud alum Aaron Nesmith officially announced that he’s forgoing his final 2 years of collegiate eligibility and declaring for the NBA Draft in a post on Instagram on Thursday morning.
In the post, Nesmith would thank his coaches from Porter-Gaud including John Pearson and his coach at Vanderbilt Jerry Stackhouse. He also said he would be hiring an agent which means he won’t be able to return to college.
Nesmith only played in 14 games his sophomore season at Vanderbilt but he was one of the top players in the country during that stretch averaging 23 points and 5 rebounds per game before an injury ended the rest of his year.
The 6′6 wing is projected to be a mid-1st round pick. He would join Bucks forward Khris Middleton as former Porter-Gaud stars in the NBA.
