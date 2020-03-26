SCDMV working on appointment system, should be implemented in the next couple of weeks

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles is in the midst of testing a system that will require people to make an appointment before showing up at a branch.
Officials hope this new system will help with social distancing.
Officials said, as it stands now, DMV workers are meeting customers at the front door of each branch.
Only one customer is allowed inside per worker that is there. Everyone else has been waiting outside.
While officials have been asking people to continue social distancing, video evidence proves people are not doing that.
“At some point in time, individual responsibility has to take place here,” Kevin Shwedo, SCDMV’s executive director, said.
Shwedo said, however, they are hoping to curb that problem in just a couple of weeks.
“We want to make sure the conditions are set for success,” Shwedo said about the appointment system. “We will probably give the public two to three days warning that the appointment schedule is up and running and then we will transition to appointment only.”
Shwedo said they hope to have the system up and running two weeks from this coming Monday, March 30th.
Right now there are 44 DMV‘s in the state that are operating five days a week, 12 operating three days a week and 12 operating at two days a week.
“We will continue to refine that number based upon the number of transactions that we have each day,” Shwedo said.
Shwedo added that almost all transactions people are needing are available online at scdmvonline.com. This includes getting a REAL ID. The deadline to have a REAL ID, though, has been extended for another year. The new deadline for REAL ID enforcement is October 1, 2021.
Shwedo also said if you have any questions, you can call 803-896-5000.
