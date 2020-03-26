SLED investigation involves former Charleston Co. principal accused of mismanaging money

“It was truly an honor and a pleasure to serve the students at Baptist Middle High School for the past five years. During that time, Baptist Hill Middle High School made impressive academic gains in student academic growth measures which moved the middle school from Below Average to Average, increased ACT scores and increased the number of students earning college credits through Trident Technical College,” Brown said. “But, in spite of all the positive gains made in the school culture and academic performance of our students, some members of the District 23 constituent board were extremely critical, accusatory, and difficult to work with.”