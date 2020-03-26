Health officials announce two deaths related to COVID-19 in South Carolina, 32 additional cases

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - State health officials have announced two additional deaths related to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in South Carolina.
This brings the state’s total number of deaths to nine.
One patient was an elderly person from Kershaw County who had underlying health conditions. The second patient was an elderly person from Sumter County who also had underlying health conditions.
DHEC also is investigating 32 additional cases of COVID-19.
New cases include 3 cases in Beaufort County, 3 in Berkeley County, 8 in Charleston County, 1 in Georgetown County and 2 in Orangeburg County.
This brings the total number statewide to 456 cases in 39 counties.
As of Thursday afternoon, there have been 2763 tests with 456 people testing positive and 2,307 testing negative.
“The fluctuation in the number of new cases from day to day reflects the availability of the reagents, or chemicals, needed for laboratories to perform the testing,” DHEC officials said." There is currently a shortage of these reagents nationwide, including in South Carolina, which can lead to delays in test results."
The number of new cases by county are listed below.
- Abbeville County: 1 case
- Aiken County: 2 cases
- Anderson County: 2 cases
- Beaufort County: 3 cases
- Berkeley County: 3 cases
- Charleston County: 8 cases
- Fairfield County: 1 case
- Georgetown County: 1 case
- Greenville County: 1 case
- Horry County: 1 case
- Jasper County: 1 case
- Kershaw County: 1 case
- Lancaster County: 1 case
- Lexington County: 2 cases
- Orangeburg County: 2 cases
- Richland County: 1 case
- York County: 1 case
“This is a serious time that calls for serious actions,” Dr. Traxler. “Our chance of reaching the best outcome hinges on us all doing our part. We can’t express strongly enough the importance of all of us practicing social distancing, staying home and away from other people when sick, and washing our hands often.”
Individuals with signs of illness should stay at home and not attend public gatherings.
All South Carolinians are encouraged to monitor for symptoms, practice social distancing, avoid touching frequently touched items, and regularly wash their hands, especially after being in a public place.
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.