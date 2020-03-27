Andrews man charged with burglary, looting during state of emergency

ANDREWS, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies say a 32-year-old man is facing multiple charges in connection with a burglary.
Timothy Lynn Lambert Jr., 32, is charged with first-degree burglary, felony looting during a State of Emergency, possession of burglary tools and felony larceny.
Deputies responded Thursday to a home on Highmarket Street where a homeowner reported their security system was warning of a possible intruder.
"The deputies’ quick response enabled them to apprehend the offender as he was still inside the home," a post on the agency's Facebook states.
Deputies say they found jewelry belonging to the homeowner on Lambert’s person and returned the jewelry to the victim.
Lambert was being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center.
