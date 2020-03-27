Charleston County school nurses collecting medical supplies for area health care workers

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County School District nurses have cleaned out their clinics and decided to collect their much-needed medical supplies for area health care workers.
They collected thousands of masks, gloves, probe covers, gauze and other medical supplies to give to those workers on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic who may not have what they need to fight it.
“This small gesture was a way to be proactive and share resources,” CCSD’s Director of Nursing Services Ellen Nitz said. “We wanted to do our part for the community.”
Almost every single one of the 87 schools and programs in the school district was able to contribute, school district spokesperson Andy Pruitt said. Each was asked to hold back a few items for their clinics to be used upon their return to school, which is closed at least through April.
Nitz, who’s been following the spread of the virus closely, said other states are about five to seven days ahead of South Carolina.
“There have been pleas for help from emergency room doctors in those states,” said Nitz. “It’s a cry for help from those folks in emergency rooms across the country working the front line who don’t have the supplies they need. Knowing they are a week ahead of us, I was compelled to reach out to my school nurses to see what we could do gather supplies to help our local health care providers, so they would not face as much need as others.”
Belle Hall Elementary School nurse Kathryn Nash, who’s been with the district for 13 years, was thrilled to help and said others were too.
“I was amazed but then I wasn’t. I was happy to see all of the nurses who showed up to Mary Ford Elementary School on Monday when we were asked to drop off supplies. The call to action was answered in a beautiful way," Nash said. “We’re nurses and we felt helpless because we can’t do what we do. I was anxious to get a call to relieve the hospitals and health workers. I have experience, and I foresee it will come to that. In the meantime, there was not much we could do.”
