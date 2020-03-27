Charleston County school nurses collecting medical supplies for area health care workers

“I was amazed but then I wasn’t. I was happy to see all of the nurses who showed up to Mary Ford Elementary School on Monday when we were asked to drop off supplies. The call to action was answered in a beautiful way," Nash said. “We’re nurses and we felt helpless because we can’t do what we do. I was anxious to get a call to relieve the hospitals and health workers. I have experience, and I foresee it will come to that. In the meantime, there was not much we could do.”