3 in Charleston’s homeless community asked to self-isolate, await COVID-19 test results

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As city housing leaders work to find help for homeless, there is word three members of the homless community in Charleston may have COVID-19.
Charleston Housing & Community Development Director Geona Shaw Johnson said the three people have been asked to self-isolate as they wait for the results of a COVID-19 test.
Johnson stated they have been talking to various hotel owners for the last couple of weeks to look at pricing and protocols in relation to providing services for the homeless community who are being told to self-isolate or self-quarantine because of COVID-19.
“We have identified those hotels and have been working with the owners and Department of Health of Environmental Control to ensure we are following appropriate procedures as we provide this assistance,” Johnson said.
The Community Development Committee and Charleston City Council approved an emergency ordinance on Thursday to reallocate $40,000 in Community Development Block Grant funding to provide public services and temporary living quarters for those who are homeless and/or vulnerable and are required to self-isolate or self-quarantine because of COVID-19.
Johnson said the city is playing it by ear in regards to if they will need to allocate more money.
“We just wanted to simply have this funding available to us should we need to act quickly and provide the appropriate services to the individuals,” Johnson said. “So, should the need arise, certainly I know the Mayor and City Council will deal with that appropriately and make the appropriate decisions. But at this point we felt this was adequate to address the immediate need.”
Meanwhile, One80 Place, a homeless shelter in downtown Charleston, is fully operational.
“Our mantra has become screening, cleaning and feeding,” One80 Place CEO Stacey Denaux said. “I mean we are really back to the basics right now to make sure our facilities are clean and the people who are here are safe and that we are doing the screenings to keep the larger homeless population in the shelter and also our community from any further exposure.”
Denaux said they have 150 people from the homeless population staying at their shelter right now.
“We are doing temp screenings every day and it’s a slow process and we’re really working to make sure those isolation facilities are available,” Denaux said.
Denaux said they are taking all of the necessary precautions, including putting tape six feet apart, all around the shelter, to continue practice social distancing.
Denaux added the biggest item they need right now is hand sanitizer. You can find a list of all items needed here.
