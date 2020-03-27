City of Folly Beach lifts checkpoints, restrictions on island following AG statement

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - City of Folly Beach officials will be lifting restrictions and checkpoints on the island Friday night.
City leaders said authorities would no longer restrict access to the city pending further direction from Gov. Henry McMaster.
In addition, restrictions on short-term rentals and other overnight accommodations have been lifted.
City leaders said the island’s restrictions would all be lifted Friday at 8 p.m., and will be done based on guidance from Attorney General Alan Wilson.
Earlier on Friday, Wilson released an opinion stating that only the governor can order stay-at-home ordinances, and local governments could face legal action if they enact and enforce those orders.
Folly Beach officials reminds the public that although the beach will be open, the governor has ordered people to maintain social distance.
City officials said authorities on the island will work to disperse crowds.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.