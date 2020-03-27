Dorchester Co. deputies search for information after man found dead in apartment

DORCHESTER COUNT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is searching for information after a man was found dead with multiple gunshots wounds on Monday.
Frank Grant was found dead in an apartment at 4054 Cedars Parkways in North Charleston on March 23rd.
Deputies were dispatched to the scene just after 10pm for a call of gunshots fired.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office at 843.873.5111. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers at 843.554.1111.
