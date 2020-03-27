FIRST ALERT: Record highs likely over the next 3 days!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A strong ridge of high pressure will bring the potential for record heat across the Lowcountry this weekend. The record high for today is 85 degrees dating back to 1949. The record highs for this weekend are 88 and 87 degrees respectively. The weather will be dry and sunny through the weekend with our next chance of rain arriving on Tuesday. Showers and storms are possible before cooling down for the middle of next week.