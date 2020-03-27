Governor orders quarantine for visitors coming to SC from COVID-19 hot spots

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster has issued an executive order calling for quarantine for visitors coming to South Carolina from COVID-19 hot spots.
McMaster said those visitors must self quarantine for 14 days and a criminal penalty is attached to the order for anybody failing to comply.
Penalties include 30 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.
The governor specifically identified hot spots areas of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, and the City of New Orleans.
According to McMaster, the order also includes people who came from South Carolina and traveled to one of the hot spot areas.
