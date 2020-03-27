Home healthcare providers still serving patients, keeping them out of hospitals

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Those who provide home healthcare across the Lowcountry say they are helping protect some the people most vulnerable to the novel coronavirus.
Nurses, therapists, and caregivers provide in-home nursing care for folks who can’t do things like feed, bathe themselves or go to the doctor alone.
In fact, sometimes a caregiver is all they have.
Intrepid USA Healthcare at Home says people needing long-term care, like those suffering from heart or lung diseases, or diabetes, are at a much higher risk of getting COVID-19 and being strongly affected by it.
That's why it is important to have caregivers still coming in to their homes. Both the patients and caregivers are being screened for COVID-19 before they interact.
If patients don't need or want them coming in, nurses and therapists with home healthcare are getting creative, seeing them through video apps like TapCloud or Facetime or through sliding glass doors and windows.
Intrepid Home Healthcare Patient Care Advocate Courtney Pavlovich says its not uncommon to see nurses or other staff tending to these patients like family because of the strong relationships they develop.
"I hear at least on a daily basis about a clinician that’s gone and taken a patient food or you know, some of their needs,” Pavlovich says.
In a time of social isolation, caregivers say even though they may have to practice physical distancing, they are not distancing themselves socially from the people who need them.
They also say their work actually prevents those patients from being at as high a risk, since going into a hospital right now could put them at an even higher risk of getting COVID-19.
“If we’re able to come in there and see you to help monitor and manage your medical condition, keep you from going to the hospital, that’s the best route to go,” Pavlovich says.
